Suspect arrested in connection with disappearance of Siam Lee

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a suspect linked to the disappearance of 20-year-old Siam Lee.

Police are still waiting for confirmation from DNA tests to positively identify a charred body found on a farm this month as that of the young woman.

Investigators released an identikit of the man who was said to be driving a car in which Lee was last spotted three weeks ago.

He was arrested at his home on Wednesday night.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele: "An unlicensed firearm was recovered from his house. If the police are not pressured and they do their work thoroughly, these are the results."