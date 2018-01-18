Suspect arrested in connection with disappearance of Siam Lee
Investigators released an identikit of the man, who was said to be driving a car in which Lee was last spotted three weeks ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a suspect linked to the disappearance of 20-year-old Siam Lee.
Police are still waiting for confirmation from DNA tests to positively identify a charred body found on a farm this month as that of the young woman.
Investigators released an identikit of the man who was said to be driving a car in which Lee was last spotted three weeks ago.
He was arrested at his home on Wednesday night.
The police's Thembeka Mbhele: "An unlicensed firearm was recovered from his house. If the police are not pressured and they do their work thoroughly, these are the results."
More in Local
-
Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.