Steinhoff: Fedusa to do ‘everything in its power’ to protect pension funds

Steinhoff's share price plummeted last year after CEO Markus Jooste resigned following allegations of fraudulent transactions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says it will enforce access to inspect Steinhoff’s records in order to protect the pensions of its members.

The union, along with its largest affiliate, the Public Servants Association, has informed Steinhoff in writing about its request according to the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

While public servants have been assured in the past that their pension fund investments are safe, Fedusa says it will do everything in its power to protect the investments of its members and workers in general.