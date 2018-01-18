Steinhoff: Fedusa to do ‘everything in its power’ to protect pension funds

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Steinhoff: Fedusa to do ‘everything in its power’ to protect pension funds

Steinhoff's share price plummeted last year after CEO Markus Jooste resigned following allegations of fraudulent transactions.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: Gallo Images/Financial Mail/Jeremy Glyn
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: Gallo Images/Financial Mail/Jeremy Glyn
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says it will enforce access to inspect Steinhoff’s records in order to protect the pensions of its members.

The union, along with its largest affiliate, the Public Servants Association, has informed Steinhoff in writing about its request according to the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

Steinhoff's share price plummeted last year after CEO Markus Jooste resigned following allegations of fraudulent transactions.

While public servants have been assured in the past that their pension fund investments are safe, Fedusa says it will do everything in its power to protect the investments of its members and workers in general.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA