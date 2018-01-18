Social Development Dept: Nothing wrong with ministers paying for interviews
Concerns have been raised about the use of taxpayer money to secure an interview with Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini last month on the SABC 3 show 'Real Talk With Anele'.
JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department has responded to claims that Minister Bathabile Dlamini paid the SABC R500,000 to host her, insisting that only R150,000 was transferred.
Concerns have been raised about the use of taxpayer money to secure an interview with the minister last month on the SABC 3 show Real Talk With Anele.
The SABC's acting group CEO Nomsa Philiso says details of the transaction remain unclear and an investigation is now underway.
Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says that the lengthy interview provided an opportunity for Dlamini to clarify false allegations that she drinks.
"No matter how many times, for instance, we say she doesn't drink, people say that she drinks. No matter we tell people that we do this work, they give us another [answer]."
Oliphant says there is nothing wrong with ministers paying for programmes to profile ministers and their work.
"We've spoken about Sassa, we've spoken all the things that were an issue... and of course we know that at times when we do an interview we don't get to all the things that we intended to ask."
LISTEN: Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
