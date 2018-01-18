Services on CT's Metrorail’s central line could soon resume

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Services on CT's Metrorail’s central line could soon resume

A so-called ghost train, testing the stability of infrastructure, derailed on Thursday morning.

Metrorail in Cape Town suspended services on the Central line following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha. Picture: Facebook.com.
Metrorail in Cape Town suspended services on the Central line following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha. Picture: Facebook.com.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail hopes to have central line services up and running by Monday, latest.

A so-called ghost train, testing the stability of infrastructure, derailed on Thursday morning.

Metrorail's Riana Scott explains: “There’s not going to be any service this afternoon. Unless miracles happen overnight, we’ll try to make it happen, the service won’t resume tomorrow morning (Friday) either.”

The line was suspended last week because train driver safety could not be assured. On Wednesday, infrastructure damage prevented the resumption of service.

LISTEN: Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA