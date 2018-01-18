Services on CT's Metrorail’s central line could soon resume
A so-called ghost train, testing the stability of infrastructure, derailed on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail hopes to have central line services up and running by Monday, latest.
Metrorail's Riana Scott explains: “There’s not going to be any service this afternoon. Unless miracles happen overnight, we’ll try to make it happen, the service won’t resume tomorrow morning (Friday) either.”
The line was suspended last week because train driver safety could not be assured. On Wednesday, infrastructure damage prevented the resumption of service.
LISTEN: Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
