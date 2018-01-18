SA’s Lesetja Kganyago to lead International Monetary and Financial Committee

The committee deals with policy for the international Monetary Fund (IMF).

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has been elected chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

He will serve for a period of three years and succeeds Mexico’s Reserve Bank Governor Agustin Carstens.

Kganyago has already led various South African teams to meetings of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, along with other IMF and World Bank gatherings.

Congratulations are pouring in for Kganyago from the likes of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and others.

