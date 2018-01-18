SA’s Lesetja Kganyago to lead International Monetary and Financial Committee
The committee deals with policy for the international Monetary Fund (IMF).
JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has been elected chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).
He will serve for a period of three years and succeeds Mexico’s Reserve Bank Governor Agustin Carstens.
Kganyago has already led various South African teams to meetings of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, along with other IMF and World Bank gatherings.
Congratulations are pouring in for Kganyago from the likes of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and others.
Congrats SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago who has been appointed chairman of the IMF & Financial Committee (IMFC), the main advisory body of the Board of Governors of the IMF, for a 3-year term. The committee has 24 members, reflecting composition of the IMF Executive Board— Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) January 18, 2018
IMF pic.twitter.com/EREtYUMWdY
Congratulations to SA Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, who has been elected chairman of the IMF Committee. This is a great achievement and it shows confidence in our Governor. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/2QN7Z9qqQS— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 18, 2018
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has been elected chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC). Congratulations Mokone.... #SARB pic.twitter.com/tbgnH7x1Y0— TJ Mahapa (@josemahapa) January 18, 2018
