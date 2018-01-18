Ramaphosa: We want to see more action on state capture
This week the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) executed preservation orders against McKinsey and Trillian to freeze assets worth a combined R1.6 billion.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision to freeze assets in its endeavour to clamp down on state capture is just the first step, but he wants to see more.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a pre-World Economic Forum (WEF) Breakfast in Sandton on Thursday morning, as he prepares to lead team South Africa to Davos next week.
Ramaphosa says government welcomes the establishment of a commission of inquiry into state capture and the NPA's actions.
"We want them to act with urgency. To increase the tempo of actions that need to be taken. The freezing of assets is an important component of this but we want to see much more. Following on the actions that they should’ve taken some time ago."
