Ramaphosa urges NPA to act with urgency against corruption, state capture
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the establishment of the commission of inquiry into state capture and the processes started by the NPA.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to act with urgency against corruption and state capture.
Ramaphosa is speaking at pre-World Economic Forum breakfast in Sandton, as he prepares to lead Team South Africa in Davos.
Ramaphosa has welcomed the establishment of the commission of inquiry into state capture and the processes started by the NPA.
“The National Prosecuting Authority is beginning to move and we welcome that. We welcome the actions that they’re beginning to take and we want them to act with urgency to increase the tempo of the actions that need to be taken.
“The freezing of assets is an important component of this but we want to see a lot more.”
The Asset Forfeiture Unit has executed preservation orders against McKinsey and Trillian to freeze assets worth a combined R1.6 billion and said at least 17 cases are being investigated.
More in Local
-
Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.