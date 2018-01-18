Ramaphosa urges NPA to act with urgency against corruption, state capture

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the establishment of the commission of inquiry into state capture and the processes started by the NPA.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to act with urgency against corruption and state capture.

Ramaphosa is speaking at pre-World Economic Forum breakfast in Sandton, as he prepares to lead Team South Africa in Davos.

Ramaphosa has welcomed the establishment of the commission of inquiry into state capture and the processes started by the NPA.

“The National Prosecuting Authority is beginning to move and we welcome that. We welcome the actions that they’re beginning to take and we want them to act with urgency to increase the tempo of the actions that need to be taken.

“The freezing of assets is an important component of this but we want to see a lot more.”

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has executed preservation orders against McKinsey and Trillian to freeze assets worth a combined R1.6 billion and said at least 17 cases are being investigated.