Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum

Ramaphosa is speaking at a pre-World Economic Forum breakfast in Sandton, as he prepares to lead team South Africa in Davos.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says his sole purpose is to sell South Africa and attract investors at the upcoming World Economic Forum.

He says that after a period of uncertainty in the country, the African National Congress (ANC)'s new leadership has provided certainty not only to the nation but also to investors.

Ramaphosa says that policy certainty and clamping down on corruption are just some of the short-term priorities.

“As we go to Davos, my sole purpose of going there is to sell the country and I’d like to believe that it is a common and collective purpose, increasing investor confidence in our country and also addressing the key challenges that we face.”