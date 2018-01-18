Protesters continue picket outside Hoërskool Overvaal
ANC and EFF supporters have been demonstrating after the Hight Court ruled that the Gauteng Education Department acted unlawfully when it orderd the school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - Schooling has resumed peacefully at Hoërskool Overvaal on Thursday morning in stark contrast to the violent scenes that played out there on Wednesday.
Ten people were arrested after protests over language and admission.
ANC and EFF supporters have been demonstrating after the Hight Court ruled that the Gauteng Education Department acted unlawfully when it orderd the school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.
Inside the school premises it’s a normal school day, however, just outside, a small group of ANC and EFF protesters are singing struggles songs.
Some parents have also resorted to staying at the school until the last bell rings.
One mother says that she’s worried about her son’s safety.
"I'm styaing here until the school day ends, to support the school and the kids."
More protesters have been making their way to join the group, while those who were arrested yesterday will appear in court later on today.
WATCH: EFF: Afrikaans school is discriminating against black kids
More in Local
-
Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.