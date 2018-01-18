Popular Topics
Protesters continue picket outside Hoërskool Overvaal

ANC and EFF supporters have been demonstrating after the Hight Court ruled that the Gauteng Education Department acted unlawfully when it orderd the school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.

Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging where EFF members are protesting the school's admission policy on 17 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging where EFF members are protesting the school's admission policy on 17 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Schooling has resumed peacefully at Hoërskool Overvaal on Thursday morning in stark contrast to the violent scenes that played out there on Wednesday.

Ten people were arrested after protests over language and admission.

ANC and EFF supporters have been demonstrating after the Hight Court ruled that the Gauteng Education Department acted unlawfully when it orderd the school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.

Inside the school premises it’s a normal school day, however, just outside, a small group of ANC and EFF protesters are singing struggles songs.

Some parents have also resorted to staying at the school until the last bell rings.

One mother says that she’s worried about her son’s safety.

"I'm styaing here until the school day ends, to support the school and the kids."

More protesters have been making their way to join the group, while those who were arrested yesterday will appear in court later on today.

WATCH: EFF: Afrikaans school is discriminating against black kids

Timeline

