Prasa: Train vandalism now at crisis point

Police are now investigating how a Cape Town train derailed when vandals damaged infrastructure overnight, just a few hours after rail tracks in Germiston were tampered with on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says that the vandalism of trains has now reached a national crisis point which the rail agency can't tackle alone.

Police are now investigating how a Cape Town train derailed when vandals damaged infrastructure overnight, just a few hours after rail tracks in Germiston were tampered with on Wednesday.

The parastatal's Sipho Sithole says that at the moment, criminals don't fear being caught because they know there will be no consequences.

"The country is under siege. The rail infrastructure, the rate of vandalism and destruction is punitive. I don't think that Prasa alone can deal with it. This is now a national crisis. People's lives are in danger, we are transporting thousands of commuters."

Last week, 200 passengers were injured when a train crashed in Germiston allegedly due to cable theft.