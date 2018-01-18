Prasa calls for swift action against rail infrastructure vandalism
In the latest incident, in Cape Town, city officials are blaming vandalism on the central line after a train came off the tracks last night.
JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says lawmakers need to prioritise the vandalism of railways after two more trains derailed in just the past 24 hours allegedly as a result of theft.
In the latest incident, in Cape Town, city officials are blaming vandalism on the central line after a train came off the tracks on Wednesday night.
It follows a separate incident in Gauteng on Wednesday, in which a train derailed in Germiston, with the clamps that keep the track attached to the sleepers having been removed.
Prasa's Nana Zenani says criminals are now more brazen in their theft of valuable infrastructure.
“Because now there’s an urgent need to replace the service once it’s been vandalised overnight, we then lose the most important part of this investigation, which is the collection of forensic evidence. We have to fix it so that the line can run.”
