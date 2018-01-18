Prasa admits its CT Metrorail security plan has failed
A substation in Bonteheuwel, gutted by a fire, is just one trademark of the devastation criminals wreak in their ongoing attacks.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) has conceded its security plan is not working.
Last week, Cape Town's central line was suspended. When it was due to reopen this week, it was affected by damaged infrastructure.
The latest hiccup is a derailment between Heideveld and Netreg stations on Wednesday.
A substation in Bonteheuwel, gutted by a fire, is just one trademark of the devastation criminals wreak in their ongoing attacks on rail infrastructure along the central line.
#Metrorail Substation in Bonteheuwel gutted by fire. LI pic.twitter.com/AGjayab1ZR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2018
Leading to the railway line are snaking trenches, almost a metre deep, which expose stripped cables.
#Metrorail These steel cages were placed here to protect apparatus boxes. Hasn’t stopped criminals. LI pic.twitter.com/8Q2AdZYbhD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2018
Prasa CEO Cromet Molepo has described it as a war zone.
“Within the stretch of 15km on the central line you’ll see there’s not a single cable that remains.”
The human cost is more shocking. Two weeks ago, an armed guard was shot dead while on patrol.
A guard was also gunned down at Chris Hani station last week.
LISTEN: Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
