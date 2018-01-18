Police negotiate with man threatening to commit suicide near CT airport
Metro police and South African Police Service negotiators are on the scene.
CAPE TOWN - Traffic on the N2 highway has been affected by an apparent attempt to commit suicide off a footbridge at Borcherds Quarry near the airport.
Metro police officers and a South African Police Service (SAPS) negotiator are on site.
The city's Farrel Payne says they are securing the scene until the matter is resolved.
Payne adds that the left lane on the road will be closed in the meantime.
“We have all our law enforcement officers at the scene. The police negotiator arrived to get him to step down but they’re taking all precautionary measures to get him off the bridge and to protect motorists. He is fairly unstable and all over the bridge at the moment.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
