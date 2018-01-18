Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system

The two-year-old disappeared this week while playing outside his family's Kagiso home with his sibling.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation is now underway after a toddler drowned in a drainage system allegedly left exposed by municipal workers in Kagiso.

The toddler's parents say that municipal workers were sent to the house on 11 January, where they opened a hole to work on the drainage system.

The police's Solomon Sibiya says: “Municipal workers arrived at their residence and they opened up a main hole whereby they were working on it and a few minutes later they left.”