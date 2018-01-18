Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
The two-year-old disappeared this week while playing outside his family's Kagiso home with his sibling.
JOHANNESBURG - An investigation is now underway after a toddler drowned in a drainage system allegedly left exposed by municipal workers in Kagiso.
The two-year-old disappeared this week while playing outside his family's Kagiso home with his sibling.
The toddler's parents say that municipal workers were sent to the house on 11 January, where they opened a hole to work on the drainage system.
The police's Solomon Sibiya says: “Municipal workers arrived at their residence and they opened up a main hole whereby they were working on it and a few minutes later they left.”
More in Local
-
ANC official killed in KZN
-
Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.