Parly committee wants Crime Intelligence head appointed urgently

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s police portfolio committee is calling for the process of appointing a new head of South African Police Service (Saps) Crime Intelligence to get underway as a matter of urgency.

Committee chairperson, African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Francois Beukman, has welcomed the agreement between Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and suspended Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli that led to his being relieved from duty.

Beukman says the committee has for years questioned the leadership vacuum created by the lengthy suspension on full pay of Mdluli and says a replacement must be found as soon as possible.

“Crime Intelligence has been a problem area for police these past five or six years and it is vital that they are given the necessary skills and resources you need an effective police person to lead that division.”

Beukman says the SAPS disciplinary process also needs to be looked at.

“It’s quite critical, from our perspective, that disciplinary processes be reviewed and reformed so that you don’t have people sitting at home for years without adding value to Saps”

New national police commissioner Khehla Sitole and top management are set to appear before the committee on the first of February.