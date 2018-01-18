Parly committee wants Crime Intelligence head appointed urgently
Francois Beukman, has welcomed the agreement between Fikile Mbalula and suspended Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli that led to his being relieved from duty.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s police portfolio committee is calling for the process of appointing a new head of South African Police Service (Saps) Crime Intelligence to get underway as a matter of urgency.
Committee chairperson, African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Francois Beukman, has welcomed the agreement between Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and suspended Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli that led to his being relieved from duty.
Beukman says the committee has for years questioned the leadership vacuum created by the lengthy suspension on full pay of Mdluli and says a replacement must be found as soon as possible.
“Crime Intelligence has been a problem area for police these past five or six years and it is vital that they are given the necessary skills and resources you need an effective police person to lead that division.”
Beukman says the SAPS disciplinary process also needs to be looked at.
“It’s quite critical, from our perspective, that disciplinary processes be reviewed and reformed so that you don’t have people sitting at home for years without adding value to Saps”
New national police commissioner Khehla Sitole and top management are set to appear before the committee on the first of February.
More in Local
-
Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.