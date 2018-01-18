'Online? I don’t even know what’s that all about'
A 60-year-old domestic worker feels that she's let her grandson down because she doesn't know how to use the internet to secure his place at school.
JOHANNESBURG – While thousands of parents try to secure placement for their children in Gauteng, a 60-year-old domestic worker has told Eyewitness News that she feels she's let her grandson down because she doesn't know how to use the internet.
Maria Mofokeng says she was not able to apply online as a result.
The Education Department is working to place more than 28,000 pupils who are still waiting to secure a place at school.
“We live in the olden days, we don’t know anything of online thing. You just grab a child by hand and take the child to school.”
Mofokeng is one of many who queued at the Gauteng Education Department's district offices hoping to find placement in a school for their loved ones this year.
Mofokeng, a 60-year-old domestic worker, says she only learnt this week that she was supposed to register her grade 8 grandson online but she doesn't know how to use the internet.
“Online? I don’t even know what’s that all about, we just hear things being said that we must register online. How do I do it online?”
While thousands of pupils wait for placement several parents have told Eyewitness News the online application system is flawed.
WATCH: Frustrated parents queue to secure school places for kids
