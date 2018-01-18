No golden handshakes for Selebano & Manamela, says Gauteng gov
It’s been claimed the two former Gauteng Department of Health officials received R2 million while on suspension.
JOHANNESBURG - Government in Gauteng says Dr Barney Selebano and Dr Makgabo Manamela received nothing more than their salaries during their suspension, as investigations and the arbitration process in the Life Esidimeni tragedy continues.
Selebano and Manamela resigned from the department with immediate effect earlier this week, just days before the arbitration process headed by retired chief justice Dikgang Moseneke was due to resume.
It’s been claimed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) that the two received R2 million while on suspension.
Spokesperson for the Gauteng premier Thabo Masebe said: “Well I really don’t know where people get the figure of R2 million. Unless if they are adding up the salaries of the two officials for the period while they were on suspension. Now that they’ve resigned, there is no golden handshake or any pay-out whatsoever.”
