Nehawu: Unisa strike will continue if demands not met
JOHANNESBURG - Workers union National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says their strike at the University of South Africa (Unisa) will continue indefinitely if the university is refusing to meet their demands.
The union is demanding a 12% salary increase across the board while the employer is now offering 7% from the previous 6.5%.
It also demands that the university absorbs all contract workers with immediate effect and stop what it alleges to be exploitation of its members in the Department of Information and Communications Technology.
Registrations at the various Unisa campus were disrupted on Wednesday by the striking staff members.
Nehawu’s Khaya Xaba says the union believes that the institution can afford the 12% salary increase that workers are demanding.
“Anything less than a double-digit will not in any way improve the life of workers. We are of the view that it will subject workers to poverty. It will subject them to slave wages. So the university has an obligation to take care of its most prized assets, which is would be its human resources. So, we are not willing to back down for anything other than 12%.”
