Motorists can expect some relief at the fuel pumps next month - Kganyago
Governor Lesetja Kganyago says oil price expectations have been adjusted upwards.
JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says South Africans can expect fuel price decreases next month.
He has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.75%. The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks. The prime lending rate, which is the interest charged by banks to clients, will remain at 10.25%.
Kganyago says oil price expectations have been adjusted upwards.
“The oil price assumptions in the quarterly projection model (QPM) have been adjusted upwards to an average of $62 per barrel in 2018 and 2019.”
However, he says motorists can expect some relief.
“The current over-recovery on the petrol price points to a further price reduction in February should current trends persist.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Business
-
Eni launches world's biggest industrial supercomputer
-
Eskom: No talks of golden handshake with Koko
-
WhatsApp inches closer to revenue plan with accounts for businesses
-
Possible rating downgrades, struggling SOEs led to repo rate remaining unchanged
-
SA’s Lesetja Kganyago to lead International Monetary and Financial Committee
-
Volkswagen to start Rwanda car assembly in May
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.