Molepo: Prasa's railway security plans a failure

Prasa boss Cromet Molepo has reacted to the latest derailment this time in Cape Town which brings the number of train accidents this month alone to four.

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) boss Cromet Molepo has admitted that the agency's railway security plan is a failure.

He's reacted to the latest derailment, this time in Cape Town which brings the number of train accidents this month alone to four.

In the latest incident, a train derailed on the Cape central line while the troubled route was being tested on Wednesday night.

This means the line will remain shut.

In another incident, a locomotive derailed en route to Pretoria between President station and the Germiston station on Wednesday.

It is understood that the clamps that keep the track attached to the sleepers were stolen.

No one was injured.

Molepo says it’s a crisis.

“The measures that were taken before are not working. It will be lunacy to continue doing things the way we’re doing and expecting different results.”

There have two major accidents in Germiston since last week while in the Free State, 19 people were killed in a crash in Kroonstad.