Molepo: Prasa's railway security plans a failure
Prasa boss Cromet Molepo has reacted to the latest derailment this time in Cape Town which brings the number of train accidents this month alone to four.
JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) boss Cromet Molepo has admitted that the agency's railway security plan is a failure.
He's reacted to the latest derailment, this time in Cape Town which brings the number of train accidents this month alone to four.
In the latest incident, a train derailed on the Cape central line while the troubled route was being tested on Wednesday night.
This means the line will remain shut.
In another incident, a locomotive derailed en route to Pretoria between President station and the Germiston station on Wednesday.
It is understood that the clamps that keep the track attached to the sleepers were stolen.
No one was injured.
Molepo says it’s a crisis.
“The measures that were taken before are not working. It will be lunacy to continue doing things the way we’re doing and expecting different results.”
There have two major accidents in Germiston since last week while in the Free State, 19 people were killed in a crash in Kroonstad.
More in Local
-
ANC official killed in KZN
-
Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.