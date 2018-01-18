Mbalula: Search on for fit and proper Crime Intellegence head

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole granted Richard Mdluli early termination of service, which means that he leaves the service with his full pension and benefits related to the position he held.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that the search is now on for a fit and proper person to be appointed as the permanant head of Crime Intelligence.

The minister and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the termination of former head of the unit, Richard Mdluli.

Mdluli had been on fully-paid suspension for about seven years.

Mbalula says that Mdluli needed to be removed in order to appoint a permanant head of the unit.

"I've got nothing against Mdluli but there's been issues that he's faced that brought litigation to a standstill and the State and the people of South Africa were not beneficiaries."

Mbalula says they can now bring stability to the unit.

"We've been changing people there like socks, everday we've got a new person. It's not sustainable, we can't bring stability because if we say we've got a Crime Intellegence-led approach, it means that Crime Intelligence must have a head and a person who can function."

The minister also announced the process to appoint a permanant head of the Hawks is underway.