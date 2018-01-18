Mbalula hints at imminent high-profile state capture arrests

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula assured the public that all matters related to corruption are being investigated.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has hinted at imminent high-profile arrests related to the ongoing investigation of corruption and state capture.

The minister made the comments at a briefing on Wednesday where he announced processes are underway to appoint permanent heads of the Hawks and Crime Intelligence.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit confirmed this week that it had obtained preservation orders to the value of about R1.6-billion against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

Minister Mbalula assured the public that all matters related to corruption are being investigated.

“You must not be shocked by what you see, Asset Forfeiture, whatever reports, there’s going to be bombs that are going to come in relation to this issue of corruption because if we say people are doing corruption, we’ve got to fight corruption.”

But he asked for space to allow the police to work.

“When we drag you to court, we must know that we’ve got a case against and that you’ve got to answer. It must not be because we’re responding to pressure. That should not be the case.”

While there have been reports of an arrest warrant for one of the Gupta brothers, this has not been confirmed by the police.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it wants to regain the trust of the nation.

NPA officials are expected to meet with counterparts from Trillian and McKinsey today.

The authority's Luvuyo Mfaku says, “There will be a meeting between their lawyers and our officials. We’ll take the nation into our confidence after that meeting has been finalised.

“Their cooperating with the NPA, they have indicated their willingness to ensure that the matter is settled out of court.”