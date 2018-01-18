Popular Topics
Manamela would have been found guilty of gross misconduct, says Gauteng govt

The Gauteng provincial government says that while former Director of Mental Health Makgabo Manamela is not obliged to give reasons for her resignation, her role in the Esidimeni tragedy is well known.

A screengrab of Dr Makgabo Manamela testifying at the Esidimeni arbitration hearing on 27 November 2017.
A screengrab of Dr Makgabo Manamela testifying at the Esidimeni arbitration hearing on 27 November 2017.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government says that while former Director of Mental Health Makgabo Manamela is not obliged to give reasons for her resignation, her role in the Esidimeni tragedy is well known.

The department says Manamela would have been found guilty of gross misconduct at the end of the Life Esidimeni arbitration process.

It says the hearings headed by retired Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke will continue that he will likely make decisions around compensation and other measures to bring closure to the families of the 143 psychiatric patients who died.

Gauteng spokesperson Thabo Masebe says: "If it’s an arbitration process, it’s not an inquiry, so the arbitrator will then make determination on what should happen with regard to compensation for any other thing that could help bring closure to the family."

Timeline

