Lotto Results: Wednesday 17 January 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 17 January are as follows:

Lotto: 12, 18, 24, 28, 30, 41 Bonus: 47

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 07, 21, 29, 46, 48 Bonus: 17

Lotto Plus 2: 15, 19, 29, 31, 34, 35 Bonus: 48

