[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
Radio 702 | Department of Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says there is nothing wrong with ministers paying for programmes to profile their work.
JOHANNESBURG – Lumka Oliphant, spokesperson for the Department of Social Development, has defended why the department paid R500,000 to the SABC for a two-day interview with Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
“We are in a hostile environment, so what I do is that firstly, we transfer money to GCIS [Government Communication Information System], about R5 million for them to do our campaigns for us. We then take different platforms, for example we had a clean audit, no one is interested in writing that Bathabile had five clean audits, so I buy space.”
The department has hit back at a Daily Maverick article which alleged that the interview did not touch on the Sassa debacle.
Asked why they paid so much money for an interview, Oliphant elaborated on how much was actually paid to the public broadcaster.
“We have paid money to the SABC to the value of R5 million, for everything. Space is not cheap. We have done everything, we spoke about Sassa and everything that was an issue. For the first time she was able to tell people that she does not drink but has epilepsy.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
