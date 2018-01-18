[LISTEN] Petrol bombed thrown at police car at Hoërskool Overvaal

JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the situation was calm before a petrol bomb was thrown at a police care at Hoërskool Overvaal.

Modise says the incident happened after school and was sudden.

She says those arrested were members of the Congress of South African Students.

