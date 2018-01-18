[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?

CapeTalk | With Cape Town's railway system being disrupted by the suspension of the central line, Prasa's acting CEO explains the strategy in place to get trains up and running on the central line.

The city's busiest line running between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the CBD was suspended last week.

The decision was taken after a security guard was shot dead at Chris Hani Station.

Prasa’s Nana Zenani says the decision to restore operations comes after discussions with the United National Transport Union (Untu) representing train drivers.

