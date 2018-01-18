Lesufi pleased parents of rejected Overvaal pupils agreed to alternative school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is still pushing ahead with its appeal of the High Court ruling and says that the pupils have been accepted at the nearby Riverside High School.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he’s pleased that the parents of 55 English-speaking pupils involved in the Hoërskool Overvaal debacle have agreed for them to be admitted at another school.

Lesufi met with the parents this week after the High Court ruling which found that the school doesn’t have capacity to accommodate the pupils.

Tensions ran high on Wednesday after a parent was attacked by an EFF member while dropping off his child, while a number of protesters were injured and others arrested after police used rubber bullets to disperse them.

Lesufi says his department is still pushing ahead with its appeal of the High Court ruling and says that the pupils have been accepted at the nearby Riverside High School.

“We’re taking them to a school while we’re waiting for the appeal process to take its own course. We’re still convinced that we’re right to take the children in that particular school.”

Lesufi says while parents raised some concerns with the distance of the new school, he’s pleased that they have reached common ground.

“Because Overvaal was closer to them, now they have to budget and make other plans.”

The Education MEC visited the school on Wednesday where he officially handed over the pupils to the school.