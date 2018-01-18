Lesufi pleased parents of rejected Overvaal pupils agreed to alternative school
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is still pushing ahead with its appeal of the High Court ruling and says that the pupils have been accepted at the nearby Riverside High School.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he’s pleased that the parents of 55 English-speaking pupils involved in the Hoërskool Overvaal debacle have agreed for them to be admitted at another school.
Lesufi met with the parents this week after the High Court ruling which found that the school doesn’t have capacity to accommodate the pupils.
Tensions ran high on Wednesday after a parent was attacked by an EFF member while dropping off his child, while a number of protesters were injured and others arrested after police used rubber bullets to disperse them.
Lesufi says his department is still pushing ahead with its appeal of the High Court ruling and says that the pupils have been accepted at the nearby Riverside High School.
“We’re taking them to a school while we’re waiting for the appeal process to take its own course. We’re still convinced that we’re right to take the children in that particular school.”
Lesufi says while parents raised some concerns with the distance of the new school, he’s pleased that they have reached common ground.
“Because Overvaal was closer to them, now they have to budget and make other plans.”
The Education MEC visited the school on Wednesday where he officially handed over the pupils to the school.
More in Local
-
Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.