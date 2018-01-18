JHB Health MMC: Information doing rounds on listeriosis incorrect

Johannesburg MMC for health Dr Mpho Phalatse Phalatse was at Park Station earlier on Thursday where she distributed information pamphlets and warned against the spread of inaccurate information.

JOHANNESBURG - Moving to allay fears and maintain calm amid the growing numbers of reported cases of listeriosis, Johannesburg MMC for health Dr Mpho Phalatse says the city is monitoring developments around the disease and doing all it can to promote awareness.

“From the time we first heard about it until now, there has been an increase in the number of cases. But we continue to monitor it and we will see if there begins to be a dip. But I just want to comment on this voice clip that’s doing the rounds. That information is actually incorrect. We’re trying to disseminate correct information.”

Over 700 cases have been reported across the country, while 61 people have died from the disease.

The exact source of the outbreak is yet to be established