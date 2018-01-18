JHB Health MMC: Information doing rounds on listeriosis incorrect
Johannesburg MMC for health Dr Mpho Phalatse Phalatse was at Park Station earlier on Thursday where she distributed information pamphlets and warned against the spread of inaccurate information.
JOHANNESBURG - Moving to allay fears and maintain calm amid the growing numbers of reported cases of listeriosis, Johannesburg MMC for health Dr Mpho Phalatse says the city is monitoring developments around the disease and doing all it can to promote awareness.
Phalatse was at Park Station earlier on Thursday where she distributed information pamphlets and warned against the spread of inaccurate information.
“From the time we first heard about it until now, there has been an increase in the number of cases. But we continue to monitor it and we will see if there begins to be a dip. But I just want to comment on this voice clip that’s doing the rounds. That information is actually incorrect. We’re trying to disseminate correct information.”
Over 700 cases have been reported across the country, while 61 people have died from the disease.
The exact source of the outbreak is yet to be established
More in Local
-
Nehawu: Unisa strike will continue if demands not met
-
Hoërskool Overvaal: Cosas demands immediate release of arrested protesters
-
[WATCH] Police car petrol bombed at Hoërskool Overvaal protest
-
Mkhwebane denies calling for Apartheid-era state capture investigation
-
No golden handshakes for Selebano & Manamela, says Gauteng gov
-
[LISTEN] Petrol bombed thrown at police car at Hoërskool Overvaal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.