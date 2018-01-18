'Manamela forced me to license NGOs without following processes'

Gauteng Health Department’s deputy director for mental health services Hannah Jacobus says that Makgoba Manamela forced her to license NGOs without following process.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department’s deputy director for mental health services has told the Esidimeni hearings that her former boss instructed her to by-pass the legal process used to license NGOs that were earmarked to house psychiatric patients.

Hannah Jacobus is testifying at the hearing on Thursday.

She says that Makgoba Manamela, who on Wednesday resigned from her position as director of mental health, forced her to license NGOs without following process.

One hundred and forty-three psychiatric patients died as a result of the deadly project.

Jacobus has told the hearings she's been working for the Gauteng Health Department since the 1980s and was appointed deputy director for mental health services four years ago.

Jacobus is in charge of NGOs operating in the province.

She explained today that the process to license NGOs is long and complicated but that it wasn’t followed in the Life Esidimeni project because her disgraced boss doctor Manamela instructed her to by-pass it.

“When I also alluded to Dr Manamela ‘but we cannot do this because we have to follow the other processes’... And then again Dr Manamela said its unusual circumstances and there are time stamps for the closure of Life Esidimeni.”

Retired deputy Chief justice Dikgang Moseneke then began to ask her tough questions.

Manamela, who testified last year, told Moseneke that she too was given instructions to rush the process from former MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

Mahlangu is expected to testify next week.