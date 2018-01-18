Hoërskool Overvaal pupils are safe, SAHRC assured

African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters are demonstrating for a second day outside the school gates in Vereeniging.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission says it’s been assured by the principal at Hoërskool Overvaal that pupils are safe despite ongoing protests outside.

They are angry over the High Court's ruling this week that the provincial Education Department acted unlawfully when it ordered the school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.

Despite violent scenes on Wednesday and 10 arrests protesters say they are not afraid of the police.

[WATCH] Face-off between protesters and parents at Overvaal Hoerskool#Overvaal pic.twitter.com/MtVse8u90I — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) January 18, 2018