Hoërskool Overvaal protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
ANC and EFF members are angry over the Hight Court's ruling this week that the Education Department acted unlawfully when it ordered the school to admit 55 English-speaking pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - Protesters at Hoërskool Overvaal have thrown a petrol bomb at a police car.
A number of arrests have been made at the school after the incident.
ANC and EFF members protested for a second day over the Hight Court's ruling this week that the Education Department acted unlawfully when it ordered the school to admit 55 English-speaking pupils.
[WATCH] Police make mass arrests in Vereeniging #Overvaal pic.twitter.com/ouYv8dmZwM— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) January 18, 2018
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the issues must be resolved as a matter of urgency as no child should go to school in fear of rubber bullets and tear gas.
The department says the relationship between officials and the school governing body has taken a knock and a third party, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), has now been asked to mediate talks to resolve tensions.
The SAHRC has assured parents that their children are safe despite ongoing protests outside the gates.
Lesufi says the safety of pupils is far more important than anything else.
Despite violent scenes and the arrests, protesters say they're not afraid of the police.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
JHB Health MMC: Information doing rounds on listeriosis incorrect
-
Nehawu: Unisa strike will continue if demands not met
-
Hoërskool Overvaal: Cosas demands immediate release of arrested protesters
-
[WATCH] Police car petrol bombed at Hoërskool Overvaal protest
-
Mkhwebane denies calling for Apartheid-era state capture investigation
-
No golden handshakes for Selebano & Manamela, says Gauteng gov
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.