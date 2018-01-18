Hoërskool Overvaal protesters throw petrol bomb at police car

ANC and EFF members are angry over the Hight Court's ruling this week that the Education Department acted unlawfully when it ordered the school to admit 55 English-speaking pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesters at Hoërskool Overvaal have thrown a petrol bomb at a police car.

A number of arrests have been made at the school after the incident.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the issues must be resolved as a matter of urgency as no child should go to school in fear of rubber bullets and tear gas.

The department says the relationship between officials and the school governing body has taken a knock and a third party, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), has now been asked to mediate talks to resolve tensions.

The SAHRC has assured parents that their children are safe despite ongoing protests outside the gates.

Lesufi says the safety of pupils is far more important than anything else.

Despite violent scenes and the arrests, protesters say they're not afraid of the police.

