Hoërskool Overvaal: Cosas demands immediate release of arrested protesters

At least 27 people were arrested when demonstrations turned violent outside the school on Thursday after a petrol bomb was thrown at a police van.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Congress of South African Students (Cosas) members are demanding the immediate release of their comrades who were arrested during protests at Hoërskool Overvaal.

At least 27 people were arrested when demonstrations turned violent outside the school on Thursday after a petrol bomb was thrown at a police van.

The group moved to the Vereeniging police station where their fellow protesters are being held.

WATCH: Police car petrol bombed at Hoërskool Overvaal protest

The student movement and the African National Congress in Sedibeng held negotiations with police to have those arrested released immediately.

Tlhoriso Mofokeng, chairperson of the Hoërskool Overvaal task team, says the people who were arrested are innocent.

“We will have to plead with SAPS to release them.”

He says the group will continue to protest at the school on Friday until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, 10 protesters who were arrested on Wednesday have been released on bail and will appear in court in March.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)