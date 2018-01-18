Hoërskool Overvaal: Cosas demands immediate release of arrested protesters

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Hoërskool Overvaal: Cosas demands immediate release of arrested protesters

At least 27 people were arrested when demonstrations turned violent outside the school on Thursday after a petrol bomb was thrown at a police van.

Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging where EFF and ANC members protested over the school's admission policy in January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging where EFF and ANC members protested over the school's admission policy in January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Congress of South African Students (Cosas) members are demanding the immediate release of their comrades who were arrested during protests at Hoërskool Overvaal.

At least 27 people were arrested when demonstrations turned violent outside the school on Thursday after a petrol bomb was thrown at a police van.

The group moved to the Vereeniging police station where their fellow protesters are being held.

WATCH: Police car petrol bombed at Hoërskool Overvaal protest

The student movement and the African National Congress in Sedibeng held negotiations with police to have those arrested released immediately.

Tlhoriso Mofokeng, chairperson of the Hoërskool Overvaal task team, says the people who were arrested are innocent.

“We will have to plead with SAPS to release them.”

He says the group will continue to protest at the school on Friday until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, 10 protesters who were arrested on Wednesday have been released on bail and will appear in court in March.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA