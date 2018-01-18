Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that National Treasury will take unspecified action soon to tackle the ailing utility's challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that National Treasury cannot afford to bail out Eskom.

However, he says National Treasury will take unspecified action soon to tackle the ailing utility's challenges.

Eskom, which supplies virtually all of the power for the country, has been embroiled in governance and corruption crises.

It’s also delayed its interim results, a move that could see trading of its debt suspended on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.