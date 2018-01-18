Gauteng Education Dept condemns EFF, ANC protest at Hoërskool Overvaal

Protesters burnt tyres and chanted, demanding that the school bans Afrikaans as a medium of instruction and introduce English or another official language.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has condemned Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) protests that took place outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Wednesday.

The High Court last week ruled against the department’s instruction for the Afrikaans school to admit English pupils, saying that this request was unlawful.

#HoërskoolOvervaal A parent who was slamming one of the passing vehicles has been kicked and beaten by an EFF supporter. HM pic.twitter.com/iGx7gabvvd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018

#HoërskoolOvervaal #BackToSchool EFF and ANC supporters are burning tyres outside the school. They say they want the school to use English as a medium of instruction. HM pic.twitter.com/jjidGVEAO8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was scheduled to visit the school on Wednesday to assess it on its first day but this plan changed at the last minute.

The department’s Steve Mabona says that the MEC was advised against the visit after seeing the tense environment there.

Mabona says that the protests outside the school won’t help the situation.

[WATCH] #HoerskoolOvervaal #BackToSchool Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protestors while arresting a handful of others. pic.twitter.com/3wvUVclN4b — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018

“The situation outside here it’s quite an unfortunate one because we said there’s no need for us to disrupt any schooling.”

However, the EFF’s Mzizi Kodwa says that the legal route has already failed them.

“We’re not going to allow this school to operate up until they introduce English as a medium of instruction. They can’t use Afrikaans only.”

He says that they plan to continue protesting at the school on Thursday.