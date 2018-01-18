Gauteng Education Dept condemns EFF, ANC protest at Hoërskool Overvaal
Protesters burnt tyres and chanted, demanding that the school bans Afrikaans as a medium of instruction and introduce English or another official language.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has condemned Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) protests that took place outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Wednesday.
Protesters burnt tyres and chanted, demanding that the school bans Afrikaans as a medium of instruction and introduce English or another official language.
The High Court last week ruled against the department’s instruction for the Afrikaans school to admit English pupils, saying that this request was unlawful.
#HoërskoolOvervaal A parent who was slamming one of the passing vehicles has been kicked and beaten by an EFF supporter. HM pic.twitter.com/iGx7gabvvd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#HoërskoolOvervaal #BackToSchool EFF and ANC supporters are burning tyres outside the school. They say they want the school to use English as a medium of instruction. HM pic.twitter.com/jjidGVEAO8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was scheduled to visit the school on Wednesday to assess it on its first day but this plan changed at the last minute.
The department’s Steve Mabona says that the MEC was advised against the visit after seeing the tense environment there.
Mabona says that the protests outside the school won’t help the situation.
[WATCH] #HoerskoolOvervaal #BackToSchool Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protestors while arresting a handful of others. pic.twitter.com/3wvUVclN4b— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#HoërskoolOvervaal #BacktoSchool2018 Police arrest protestors. HM pic.twitter.com/R1roFrZwxW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
“The situation outside here it’s quite an unfortunate one because we said there’s no need for us to disrupt any schooling.”
However, the EFF’s Mzizi Kodwa says that the legal route has already failed them.
“We’re not going to allow this school to operate up until they introduce English as a medium of instruction. They can’t use Afrikaans only.”
He says that they plan to continue protesting at the school on Thursday.
More in Politics
-
[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
-
Analysts doubt Zuma exit will dominate ANC NEC meeting
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
[WATCH] Mbalula: Mdluli relieved of his duties at Crime Intelligence
-
R5,000 bail for JHB ANC regional deputy secretary Dan Bovu
-
[WATCH] EFF: Afrikaans school is discriminating against black kids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.