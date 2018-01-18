Frustrated GP parents: We're being sent from pillar to post to secure placements

The Gauteng Education Department is still grappling to place more than 30,000 pupils at schools around the province.

JOHANNESBURG - On the second day of the 2018 academic year some frustrated parents claim they're being sent from pillar to post in their attempts to secure a school for their children.

It says most schools have reached capacity and that it's officials are doing everything they can to accommodate pupils still without a classroom.

Some parents say they're starting to lose hope of finding a school for their children after being sent to various district offices.

A woman whose daughter is going to grade 8 this year says despite applying online and on time - she’s still experiencing issues.

“We apply and it takes time for us to get replies. You go to the school and they send you here, you come here and they send you back to the school.

“They said they can’t help me I must go back my name is not on the list. Mind you, at Ekurhuleni they put me at Norkem Park when I left that’s what they said.”

The Gauteng Education Department says the unplanned financial impact of late applications has put its system under severe pressure.