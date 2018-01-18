Frustrated GP parents: We're being sent from pillar to post to secure placements

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

Frustrated GP parents: We're being sent from pillar to post to secure placements

The Gauteng Education Department is still grappling to place more than 30,000 pupils at schools around the province.

Gauteng education officials at the Tshwane West District office on Sunday 14 January, assisting parents with the registration of their children ahead of the 2018 academic year. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
Gauteng education officials at the Tshwane West District office on Sunday 14 January, assisting parents with the registration of their children ahead of the 2018 academic year. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - On the second day of the 2018 academic year some frustrated parents claim they're being sent from pillar to post in their attempts to secure a school for their children.

The Gauteng Education Department is still grappling to place more than 30,000 pupils at schools around the province.

It says most schools have reached capacity and that it's officials are doing everything they can to accommodate pupils still without a classroom.

Some parents say they're starting to lose hope of finding a school for their children after being sent to various district offices.

A woman whose daughter is going to grade 8 this year says despite applying online and on time - she’s still experiencing issues.

“We apply and it takes time for us to get replies. You go to the school and they send you here, you come here and they send you back to the school.

“They said they can’t help me I must go back my name is not on the list. Mind you, at Ekurhuleni they put me at Norkem Park when I left that’s what they said.”

The Gauteng Education Department says the unplanned financial impact of late applications has put its system under severe pressure.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA