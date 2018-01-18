Esidimeni arbitration hearing resumes in wake of resignations of top officials
The arbitration hearings resume this morning, with the province’s deputy director of mental health expected to take the witness stand.
JOHANNESBURG - As families grapple with the news of two senior officials in the Gauteng Health Department resigning over the deadly Life Esidimeni project, the arbitration hearings resume on Thursday morning with the province’s deputy director of mental health expected to take the witness stand.
Hanna Jacobus is the second in command for mental health services in the province.
Her superior, Dr Makgabo Manamela, who testified last year, quit her job on Wednesday.
Manamela’s resignation came a day after head of department Dr Barney Selebano also left his position.
One hundred and forty-three mentally ill people died after being moved to ill-equipped NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department in 2016.
Jacobus has been mentioned by numerous witnesses as the person who oversaw all NGOs in Gauteng, including the 27 that catered for the Esidimeni patients.
Last year, Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba found that all 27 NGOs were operating unlawfully and were illegally licensed or not licensed at all.
NGO owners who testified last year, mentioned Jacobus as the person they frequently contacted and engaged with during the disastrous Esidimeni project.
She is expected to face tough questions today, as she took the decision on which NGOs should be used for the project.
