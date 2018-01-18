Equal Education urges govt to intensify efforts to make schools safer
On Wednesday, the NGO and a group of community members in Nyanga launched a Walking Bus initiative.
CAPE TOWN - Equal Education has called on government to step up its efforts to make schools safer.
Learners were escorted to their respective schools by foot. Nyanga is notorious for its high crime levels.
Equal Education's Ntsiki Dlulani says: “We’re not safe in our area, going to school and coming back from school, even people who are going to work in the morning. So, the government is not doing enough.
“What we want the government to do is to work together with the community structures and different organisations to fight the crime that’s happening in our communities.”
She adds the group is planning to roll-out the initiative across the province.
