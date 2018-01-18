CT nightclub security extortion: Case has not collapsed, says State

Prosecutor Esna Erasmus revealed that investigating officer, Charl Kinnear, experienced chest pains on his way to court and was taken for medical tests.

CAPE TOWN - An investigating officer from Johannesburg is to testify in the case against five men accused of running in protection racket in Cape Town.

The bail applications of businessman Nafiz Modack and four co-accused have been postponed to next week, because the investigating officer fell ill and was unable to continue testimony on Wednesday.

The men have been charged with intimidation and extortion in relation to security contracts at clubs and restaurants.

Prosecutor, Esna Erasmus, on Wednesday revealed investigating officer, Charl Kinnear, experienced chest pains on his way to court and was taken for medical tests.

Erasmus says the State's case has not collapsed.

The defence objected to continued delays in the matter saying their clients are being held behind bars for longer than necessary.

Modack's lawyer advocate Dirk Uys claims the State does not have a case against him.

Uys played audio clips of a conversation between Modack and Grand Cafe and Beach brand manager, Radley Dijkers, in an attempt to prove that Modack did not intimidate them into a business deal.

Colin Booysen's attorney Bruce Hendricks highlighted Booysen is the sole provider for his family and argued the case against him should be withdrawn.

The matter will continue next Wednesday.