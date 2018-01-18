Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
Convicted armed robber Morris Tshabalala, known as Captain KGB, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday morning.
PRETORIA - Following the appearance of a former Crime Intelligence operative in court, it appears that police management is frustrating the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)’s investigation into the accused.
Convicted armed robber Morris Tshabalala, known as Captain KGB, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday morning.
Investigators arrested Tshabalala on Tuesday when he reported to his parole officer.
He’s now accused of defrauding the Crime Intelligence secret service account.
The State prosecutor told the court that Ipid has been unable to confirm the employment status of Tshabalala but did not go into detail.
A source close to the investigation has told Eyewitness News that Crime Intelligence is refusing to provide details about the accused.
Tshabalala’s defence attorney did however concede that his client is employed in the unit.
It has also emerged that the car he was driving when he was arrested is registered to Crime Intelligence and he was in possession of security cluster accreditation for the African National Congress’s January 8th statement in the Eastern Cape.
Tshabalala’s bail application is set to be heard on Friday.
More in Local
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum
-
Prasa calls for swift action against rail infrastructure vandalism
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.