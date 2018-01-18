Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?

Convicted armed robber Morris Tshabalala, known as Captain KGB, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday morning.

PRETORIA - Following the appearance of a former Crime Intelligence operative in court, it appears that police management is frustrating the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)’s investigation into the accused.

Investigators arrested Tshabalala on Tuesday when he reported to his parole officer.

He’s now accused of defrauding the Crime Intelligence secret service account.

The State prosecutor told the court that Ipid has been unable to confirm the employment status of Tshabalala but did not go into detail.

A source close to the investigation has told Eyewitness News that Crime Intelligence is refusing to provide details about the accused.

Tshabalala’s defence attorney did however concede that his client is employed in the unit.

It has also emerged that the car he was driving when he was arrested is registered to Crime Intelligence and he was in possession of security cluster accreditation for the African National Congress’s January 8th statement in the Eastern Cape.

Tshabalala’s bail application is set to be heard on Friday.