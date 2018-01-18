City of CT mulls reducing proposed drought levy following outcry
The public has already railed against a drought charge with an unprecedented number of more than 60,000 comments received.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is considering reducing its proposed drought levy, but it wants to raise water tariffs to target high consumption users.
The proposals are due to be discussed at a council meeting on Friday.
The public has already railed against a drought charge with an unprecedented number of more than 60,000 comments received.
The city says that if it doesn't introduce the charge through property rates, water tariff increases would be too high.
The municipality says it's facing a R1.7 billion deficit as a result of water restrictions.
And it's already introduced austerity measures such as limited travelling and attendance at conferences, as well as freezing vacancies and curbing overtime.
So far it's managed to raise R2.6 billion through a reprioritisation of its budget to fund water related expenditure.
Council is now to consider reducing the property rates charge from 10 to 8%, for residential properties valued at R400,000 or more.
This will result in the city raking in R80 million less than anticipated.
But the city says if it doesn't increase property rates, water tariff increases would amount to over 30% for the lowest level users.
Under level six restrictions, tariffs will be punitive for households using more than 50 litres of water per person per day.
More in Local
-
Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.