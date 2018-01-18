Calm returns to Hoërskool Overvaal after protesters petrol bomb police car

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Calm returns to Hoërskool Overvaal after protesters petrol bomb police car

This is the second day of protests at the Vereeniging high school after it refused to take in 55 English-speaking pupils.

Police officers guard the Hoerskool Overvaal on 17 January 2018 following protests over an admissions row between the school and the Gauteng Education Department. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Police officers guard the Hoerskool Overvaal on 17 January 2018 following protests over an admissions row between the school and the Gauteng Education Department. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Calm has returned to Hoërskool Overvaal after an earlier incident where a police vehicle was petrol-bombed during protests the school.

This is the second day of protests at the Vereeniging high school after it refused to take in 55 English-speaking pupils.

The High Court ruled in the school’s favour, saying the Gauteng Education Department was wrong to instruct the school to accommodate the children as it does not have the capacity.

That has sparked racially charged protests outside the school.

Police fired rubber bullets soon after the petrol bomb was thrown at one of their vehicles and arrests soon followed

Most of those arrested are believed to be Congress of South African Students (Cosas) members.

The student groups’ Gauteng Chairperson Wandile Mofokeng says their members were targeted by police.

“You know police are intimidating us. Even from the start when we started the shutdown, they were always intimidating to us.”

He says they will not be deterred from their cause.

“Unfortunately they are not scaring us or even trying to demoralise our mission. We will continue till we reach our victory.”

Mofokeng says they’ll now make their way to the local police station alongside leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in Sedibeng.

LISTEN: Police car petrol bombed at Hoerskool Overvaal

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA