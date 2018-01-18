Calm returns to Hoërskool Overvaal after protesters petrol bomb police car

This is the second day of protests at the Vereeniging high school after it refused to take in 55 English-speaking pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - Calm has returned to Hoërskool Overvaal after an earlier incident where a police vehicle was petrol-bombed during protests the school.

The High Court ruled in the school’s favour, saying the Gauteng Education Department was wrong to instruct the school to accommodate the children as it does not have the capacity.

That has sparked racially charged protests outside the school.

Police fired rubber bullets soon after the petrol bomb was thrown at one of their vehicles and arrests soon followed

Most of those arrested are believed to be Congress of South African Students (Cosas) members.

The student groups’ Gauteng Chairperson Wandile Mofokeng says their members were targeted by police.

“You know police are intimidating us. Even from the start when we started the shutdown, they were always intimidating to us.”

He says they will not be deterred from their cause.

“Unfortunately they are not scaring us or even trying to demoralise our mission. We will continue till we reach our victory.”

Mofokeng says they’ll now make their way to the local police station alongside leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in Sedibeng.

