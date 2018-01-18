Arrested former crime intelligence operative a secret agent
Morris Tshabalala, who is also known as “Captain KGB” appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday where he was expected to apply for bail.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News has learnt that the confusion surrounding Crime Intelligence operative Morris Tshabalala’s employment stems from the fact that he’s been signed on to the secret agent programme.
The matter will proceed on Friday because police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it is having difficulty confirming the accused’s status in Crime Intelligence.
Ipid investigators arrested Tshabalala, who is a convicted armed robber when he reported to his parole officer on Tuesday.
Eyewitness News has seen records which reveal Tshabalala resigned as a captain within the police in September 2016 after 14 years of service.
It’s understood he was then enrolled in the undercover agent programme, which means his salary was drawn from the secret service account and his status within Crime Intelligence was secret.
This explains why despite telling Ipid he was unemployed, he was arrested while driving a Crime Intelligence vehicle and in possession of security clearance for an African National Congress event.
What remains unclear is why Tshabalala enjoys such protection and why the unit would go to great lengths to ensure he remains on its payroll.
