ANC official killed in KZN

On Wednesday night, Sifiso Mlambo was gunned down while accompanying his neighbour to drop off goods in the area when unknown assailants opened fired on him.

Picture:stock.xchng
Picture:stock.xchng
11 hours ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that another African National Congress (ANC) offical has been killed, this time in the north of the province.

On Wednesday night, Sifiso Mlambo was gunned down while accompanying his neighbour to drop off goods in the area when unknown assailants opened fired on him.

Mlambo was shot in the head and back. He succumbed to his wounds at a nearby clinic.

He was the ANC's branch secretary for Ward 13 in the Musa Dladla region. He's the latest member to be killed after at least 10 officials were gunned down last year.

KZN police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says that the motive for the murder is still unclear.

"When he heard the shots he tried to run away but the suscpestc followed him and they shot at him. He did not die on the scene

Authorities are still combing the scene, while it is understood that ANC officials are making their way to visit the Mlambo family.

