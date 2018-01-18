ANC official killed in KZN
On Wednesday night, Sifiso Mlambo was gunned down while accompanying his neighbour to drop off goods in the area when unknown assailants opened fired on him.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that another African National Congress (ANC) offical has been killed, this time in the north of the province.
On Wednesday night, Sifiso Mlambo was gunned down while accompanying his neighbour to drop off goods in the area when unknown assailants opened fired on him.
Mlambo was shot in the head and back. He succumbed to his wounds at a nearby clinic.
He was the ANC's branch secretary for Ward 13 in the Musa Dladla region. He's the latest member to be killed after at least 10 officials were gunned down last year.
KZN police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says that the motive for the murder is still unclear.
"When he heard the shots he tried to run away but the suscpestc followed him and they shot at him. He did not die on the scene
Authorities are still combing the scene, while it is understood that ANC officials are making their way to visit the Mlambo family.
More in Politics
-
Mkhwebane denies calling for Apartheid-era state capture investigation
-
Broadening scope of state capture commission of inquiry illegal - DA
-
DA writes to Zuma, demands details on state capture inquiry
-
Ramaphosa piles pressure on Zuma with anti-graft call
-
[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
-
Gauteng Education Dept condemns EFF, ANC protest at Hoërskool Overvaal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.