Analysts doubt Zuma exit will dominate ANC NEC meeting

DURBAN - Political analysts say they highly doubt that the exit of President Jacob Zuma from the Union Buildings will be discussed during the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC)’s two-day ordinary meeting.

Zuma’s critics believe the longer he stays at the Union Buildings the harder it will be for the ANC to legitimately campaign for the 2019 elections.

But analysts say they highly doubt that the NEC will recall the president before the opening of Parliament and the State of the Nation Address.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says that the NEC is more likely to be preoccupied with appointing committees and giving its inputs ahead of the State of the National Address.

“The fact that some of leaders who are in top positions of the national executive committee made the mention for him to be held accountable for some of the issues in the state capture, that may weaken them politically.”

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says: “If President Zuma is not removed by June that will have serious ramifications on the standing of the ANC, because Zuma has literally proven to all and sundry that he’s not easy to tame and that he’s unwilling to do the right thing.”

Another issue that the NEC might contend with is the terms of reference of the state capture inquiry last week.