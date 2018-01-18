Analysts doubt Zuma exit will dominate ANC NEC meeting
Somadoda Fikeni says the NEC is more likely to be pre-occupied with appointing committees and giving its inputs ahead of the State of the National Address.
DURBAN - Political analysts say they highly doubt that the exit of President Jacob Zuma from the Union Buildings will be discussed during the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC)’s two-day ordinary meeting.
Zuma’s critics believe the longer he stays at the Union Buildings the harder it will be for the ANC to legitimately campaign for the 2019 elections.
But analysts say they highly doubt that the NEC will recall the president before the opening of Parliament and the State of the Nation Address.
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says that the NEC is more likely to be preoccupied with appointing committees and giving its inputs ahead of the State of the National Address.
“The fact that some of leaders who are in top positions of the national executive committee made the mention for him to be held accountable for some of the issues in the state capture, that may weaken them politically.”
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says: “If President Zuma is not removed by June that will have serious ramifications on the standing of the ANC, because Zuma has literally proven to all and sundry that he’s not easy to tame and that he’s unwilling to do the right thing.”
Another issue that the NEC might contend with is the terms of reference of the state capture inquiry last week.
More in Local
-
Crime Intelligence refusing to cooperate in case against former member?
-
Gigaba: Treasury can’t afford more Eskom bailouts
-
Police investigate after Kagiso toddler drowns in drainage system
-
Cape Town to implement level 6B water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
Ramaphosa keen to create investor confidence in SA at World Economic Forum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.