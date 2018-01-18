'Almost 60% of Capetonians ignoring water limits'

On Friday council will consider whether it should scrap a proposed drought levy.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has revealed most Capetonians still exceed the daily limit of 87 litres of water per person per day and soon that could cost them.

On Friday, council will vote to introduce Level 6B water restrictions which will reduce the target to 50 litres per day.

Council will also consider whether it should scrap a proposed drought levy in favour of penalty charges which will see significant increases in the bills of water guzzlers.

Day zero is likely to become a reality on 21 April as the result of the 60% of Capetonians who are ignoring water limits.

“And it’s quite unbelievable that the majority of people do not seem to care and are sending all of us head-long towards day zero. At this point, we must assume that they will not change their behaviour,” says de Lille.

The new daily collective consumption target is now 450 million litres per day.

The city says this will be in place for the next 150 days.

Level 6M will also limit the use of boreholes and well points.

De Lille says the city has identified 200 water collection sites and will announce its plans in this regard next week.