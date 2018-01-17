Vandalism blamed for latest central rail line suspension in CT

After intially planning to reopen the troubled central line on Wednesday morning, the rail operator has had to keep a week-long suspension in place.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail and train commuters have been dealt yet another blow.

During assessments late on Tuesday, officials found infrastructure in the Bonteheuwel-Netreg area and Nyanga had been vandalised.

Metrorail's Richard Walker: "Unfortunately, in addition to the vandalism at the Bonteheuwel relay room and substation, we also found additional vandalism at the substation in Nyanga. We then did not have sufficient traction power in that section from Nyanga to Kapteinsklip and Nyanga towards Khayelitsha to reintroduce the service this morning."