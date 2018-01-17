Vandalism blamed for latest central rail line suspension in CT
After intially planning to reopen the troubled central line on Wednesday morning, the rail operator has had to keep a week-long suspension in place.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail and train commuters have been dealt yet another blow.
After intially planning to reopen the troubled central line on Wednesday morning, the rail operator has had to keep a week-long suspension in place.
During assessments late on Tuesday, officials found infrastructure in the Bonteheuwel-Netreg area and Nyanga had been vandalised.
Metrorail's Richard Walker: "Unfortunately, in addition to the vandalism at the Bonteheuwel relay room and substation, we also found additional vandalism at the substation in Nyanga. We then did not have sufficient traction power in that section from Nyanga to Kapteinsklip and Nyanga towards Khayelitsha to reintroduce the service this morning."
More in Local
-
[GALLERY] Nerves, tears and protests: Back to school in Gauteng
-
SA commission pursuing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG, McKinsey
-
Lesufi finds space for 55 pupils rejected by Vereeniging school
-
Investigators to verify criminal record of former crime intelligent officer
-
All smiles as matric class of 2029 begin their journey
-
Motshekga condemns attack on parent at Vereeniging school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.