Unclear when services on CT's Central line will resume

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa suspended services last week following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani Station in Khayelitsha.

Metrorail in Cape Town suspended services on the Central line following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha. Picture: Facebook.com.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - It's unclear whether Metrorail's Central line will be up and running on Thursday morning.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa suspended services last week following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani Station in Khayelitsha.

The rail operator planned to resume operations on its busiest line this on Wednesday morning after an agreement with United National Transport Union, which represents train drivers.

However, that could not happen due to damaged infrastructure.

Metrorail's Richard Walker said: “The arrangements that we had in in place for our monthly ticketholders in the past few days, that arrangement remains in place with Golden Arrow where they can after 8am make use of their monthly ticket on the Golden Arrow bus services. And we’re just appealing to our commuters for patience.”

