Sentencing to begin for Elda Japhta murderer

Local
Gift Sibondo has been found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Elda Japhta in Bredasdorp town in June 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings against a man who murdered his teenage girlfriend in Bredasdorp are set to start in the Western Cape High Court today.
The court earlier this week found Gift Sibondo guilty of murdering 15-year-old Elda Japhta in the southern Overberg town in June 2015.
The State will push for the most severe punishment possible.
He was also found guilty of kidnapping and statutory rape. He had pleaded not guilty to all the offences.
Sibondo hid Japhta's body under his bed. She'd been beaten to death.
