Scandal-hit KPMG South Africa appoints new chairperson
KPMG sacked its South African leadership in September after it found work done for companies owned by the Gupta family 'fell considerably short' of its standards.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African arm of global audit firm KPMG said on Wednesday it had appointed veteran public servant and former chairman of the Development Bank of Southern Africa Wiseman Nkuhlu as its chairperson.
KPMG sacked its South African leadership in September after it found work done for companies owned by the Gupta family, accused by a public watchdog of improperly influencing government contracts, “fell considerably short” of its standards.
The Guptas, who are close to President Jacob Zuma, have consistently denied wrong-doing.
